PHILIPPINE Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Willie Marcial said any upcoming rookies should inform the league first if they are dodging the PBA rookie draft to attend the National Basketball Association (NBA) draft in North America.

On Radyo Singko’s “Power and Play with Noli Eala,” Marcial expressed his concern not only with those planning to leapfrog over to the NBA draft, but also with those planning to play anywhere abroad first before bringing their act to the Philippines’ only professional basketball league.

“Sa ibang gustong mag–NBA or katulad ni Thirdy (Ravena) walang problem sa atin ‘yun basta magpaalam lang nang mahusay, sumulat sa atin at kausapin tayo. At kung makita natin na okay naman ‘yung pupuntahan nila, papayag naman ang board (For those who want to play in the NBA or follow in the footsteps of Thirdy Ravena, we have no problem with that as long as proper permission is sought, notice is given and discussion is had. And if the board sees that players will reach a positive outcome, it will approve the move,” said the commissioner.

Thirdy Ravena was one of the hottest prospects for the rookie draft last December, but he decided to skip the PBA in order to play overseas. Ravena was reportedly receiving offers to play in Japan’s B.League early this year.

But because of the pandemic, Ravena remains undecided for the moment regarding his plan of turning Japanese.

“’Pag nakita naman ng board na totoo naman [ang offer], papayag ‘yun,” added Marcial. “Baka kasi namimili lang ng team kaya ayaw pumasok [sa PBA draft]. ‘Yun lang naman, basta merong direction or kontrata kaming makita (When the board sees that the offer is real, it will sanction the acceptance. The player might not want to attend the PBA draft because he prefers to pick a team. We just want to see some direction or a contract, that’s all),” asserted Marcial.

He also affirmed he was happy that the 7’2” Kai Sotto would be playing in the NBA G League this coming season. He prays that Sotto achieves his dream of making it to the NBA as the first homegrown Filipino player of the North American league.

“Natutuwa ako kay Kai [na] nakapasok na sa G League. Baka pwede ring mag–NBA o malamang maging NBA na ‘yan. At baka nga hindi na makapag-PBA ‘yun (I am pleased Kai made it to the G League. He might even make it to the NBA or, most likely, will be in the NBA. And he might even skip the PBA,” predicted Marcial.