Roque accuses LTO-7 exec of extorting money from Cebu motorcycle distributors

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday accused a regional Land Transportation Office (LTO) official of allegedly extorting from motorcycle distributors in Cebu over vehicle registrations.

In an online Palace briefing, Roque said he discovered that LTO Region 7 regional director Victor Caindec delayed the release of license plates if he did not get the amount he wanted.

“Yes, I was referring to Caindec. I have affidavits to prove po na kinikikilan niya yung mga motorcycle distributors, and this is a matter of public document already,” Roque said.

(Yes, I was referring to Caindec. I have affidavits to prove that he is extorting from motorcycle distributors and this is a matter of public document already.)

“Nang hindi po pumayag na mas mataas yung kikil na ibibigay sa kanya, tsaka po siya nagkaroon ng kung ano anong hadlang,” he added.

(If the person does not agree to the amount he is asking, there will be sudden hindrances happening in the issuance.)

Roque earlier warned the LTO official to “shape up” when asked about the anomalies on the release of motorcycle plates.

“I’m supported po by public documents and the corresponding charges will be charged,” Roque said.

“Zero corruption ang Presidente and wag ka magkamali na gawin yung ginawa ng ibang opisyal na hindi daw ako nagsasalita sa ngalan ng President pagdating sa korapsyon, I will bring the matter now to the top leadership,” he warned.

(The President is for zero corruption. Don’t make a mistake by doing what other officials do that I’m not talking for the President in terms of corruption. I will bring the matter now to the top leadership.)

In a press conference on Tuesday, Caindec said allegations on his involvement in corruption is an attempt to silence him and hamper the investigations he already conducted on the matter.

Previously, there were already calls to place Caindec under investigation over the delays in the processing and release of official receipts and certificates of registration of new vehicles.

