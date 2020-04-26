Roque to Reds: Don’t count on ceasefire extension if NPA continues attacks

MANILA, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Philippines should not count on the possibility of a ceasefire extension if attacks on state forces by its armed wing, the New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), will continue, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Sunday.

The month-long ceasefire between the government and the communist rebels, which was imposed due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis in the country, lapsed last April 15.

For its part, the CPP extended its own ceasefire until April 30, ordering NPA units from conducting offensives on state forces.

“’Yan (ceasefire) po ay natapos na at hindi pa nare-renew. Sa tingin ko naman, sa patuloy na pag-atake ng NPA, ‘wag na po silang umasa siguro, bagamat ‘yan pa rin ay desisyon ng ating Presidente,” Roque said in an interview over dzMM.

(The ceasefire has ended already and it has not been renewed yet but I think, with the continued attacks of the NPA, they should not count on the possibility of an extension, though it is still up to the President.)

Roque made the statement following reports that alleged NPA gunmen attacked a police vehicle in Monreal, Masbate, last Friday. The attack left a police officer and a local government official wounded.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier warned he will declare martial law should lawlessness involving the communist rebels continue.

