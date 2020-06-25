Roque to Robredo: Ask me about government’s COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday invited Vice President Leni Robredo to ask him on the government’s COVID-19 response, saying to respond to her query is part of his duty anyway.

This, after Robredo called for a more comprehensive report on how President Rodrigo Duterte’s special powers were used and asked where government funds were spent.

“I invite the good Vice President to just ask what she needs to know and we will respond. That’s part of my duties as spokesperson,” Roque said during an online briefing.

Roque also defended the government’s COVID-19 efforts, saying it took the right steps to address the health crisis.

If not for the government’s imposition of strict quarantine measures, Roque said at least 200,000 deaths could have been recorded due to COVID-19.

“Buong mundo po, we’re far from beating COVID-19. I hope the Philippines can break this worldwide trend,” Roque said.

(The whole world is far from beating COVID-19. I hope the Philippines can break this worldwide trend.)

“Milyon-milyon po dapat ang nagkasakit na kung hindi tayo nag-lockdown at minimum 200,000 na po ang namatay sana kung hindi tayo nag-lockdown. So tingin ko po, tama ang hakbang na ginawa natin though we strive to do better and tignan po natin kung meron pang mga bagong stratehiya,” he went on.

(Millions could have gotten the disease and a minimum of 200,000 persons could have died if we did not impose a lockdown. I think we did the right steps though we strive to do better and let’s see if we could implement new strategies.)

Robredo earlier lamented that gaps in the government’s response to the pandemic stemmed from its lack of sense of urgency.

The Vice President noted the government’s dilly-dallying in the cancellation of flights from China and the alleged slow procurement of personal protective equipment.

