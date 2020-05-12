“Rose of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ launches YouTube channel”

The first vlog of Rose of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ has already gained more than 1.8 million views as of this writing.

Rosemarie Vega from the 4th season of 90 Day Fiancé launched her own YouTube channel on May 4. For her first vlog, Rose uploaded a “Get To Know Me” video.

The online star discussed an array of topics in her first vlog including being a single mom, her thoughts on her popularity and what she plans for the future.

[embedded content]

On her advice to single moms, Rose shared, “Ang mapapayo ko lang sa mga single mom na katulad ko, proud ako sa inyo. Sobrang proud na proud ako sa inyo kasi nakakaya niyong itaguyod ang anak niyo nang mag-isa, na maging isang ina at ama. Para sa akin kung dumating man tayo sa point na mahihirapan tayo, trust to God dahil siya ang makakaalam ng lahat ng bagay na meron ka, lahat ng bagay na mangyayari sa’yo,” she stated.

After she was featured on 90 Day Fiancé, Rose has amassed a following. According to Rose, she is thankful for her supporters.

“Masaya [ako] kasi marami nagmamahal sa akin at higit sa lahat marami rin ako nai-inspire pero hindi rin nila alam na nai-inspire din ako sa lahat ng greetings at pagmamahal nila sa akin. Sana patuloy pa rin nila akong mahalin at sana patuloy ko pa rin sila ma-inspire,” she said.

Rose said that she still has a lot of things to share on her channel.

“Ang aabangan niyo pa is maraming marami pa akong gustong i-share sa inyo about sa akin, about sa buhay ko at kung paano naging strong si Rose,” she stated.

Her first vlog has already gained more than 1.9 million views as of this writing.