“Rose on BLACKPINK’s June comeback: ‘I hope that we can be a source of strength for people’”

BLACKPINK is set to release a new song on June 26.

BLACKPINK’s Rose is the cover girl of Elle Korea for its July issue.

In her interview with the magazine, the singer shared what she is looking forward to in BLACKPINK’s comeback this June.

“I’m excited. I hope that we can be a source of strength for people,” she told Elle as translated by entertainment website Soompi.

“I think of my job as being to show new energy when I get up on stage. I want to show various different colors, as a singer and as a performer,” she added.

Rose also shared why she decided to perform with a musician via Instagram Live recently.

“I wanted to show my fans myself enjoying music in the most natural way possible. I’m planning on covering songs often that I enjoy singing.

“Lately, I’ve been thinking that each and every performance feels more and more special,” Rose shared.

