ROSEWOOD HONG KONG APPOINTS ANGUS PITKETHLEY AS NEW DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING

HONG KONG, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Rosewood Hong Kong has named Angus Pitkethley as its new Director of Sales and Marketing, responsible for implementing sales and marketing strategies for both hotel and residences operations, including managing their overall sales and distribution strategies, marketing programmes, annual budgets and revenue generation.



Mr. Pitkethley brings more than 27 years of experience in global hotel sales and marketing to his new role. He began his career with Marriott International, culminating in his position as Area Director of Sales and Marketing in Brussels. He was most recently Director of Sales and Marketing at Park Hyatt New York for close to three years following his position as Director of Sales and Marketing at Rosewood Little Dix Bay based at Rosewood’s New York Regional Office for four years. During this time, he also held taskforce Director of Sales and Marketing assignments at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel and Rosewood Bermuda. He has received accolades throughout his hospitality career, including American Express ‘Fine Hotels and Resorts’ Global Partner of the Year, Marriott Manager of the Year and Marriott International’s Leadership Special Achievement Award for Sales Leaders in Western Europe. A native of Australia, Mr. Pitkethley holds an Associate Diploma in Hospitality Management from William Blue Hotel Management School in Sydney. Mr. Pitkethley’s global outlook has been shaped by residing in Australia, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Angus is a pivotal addition to the Rosewood Hong Kong team, and we are delighted to have his valuable global expertise to steer sales and marketing strategies for our ultra-luxury property,” said Hoss Vetry, Vice President of Operations, APAC of Rosewood Hotel Group, and Managing Director of Rosewood Hong Kong. “With his previous experience with Rosewood properties in the United States, Angus’s role is vital to continuing the leading market position of Rosewood Hong Kong.”

About Rosewood Hong Kong

The 413-room Rosewood Hong Kong is located at a prime Victoria Harbour waterfront location at the former New World Centre on Salisbury Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. The ultra-luxury hotel occupies 43 floors of the multi-use Rosewood Tower, a new landmark on the world-famous skyline. Nine restaurants and lounges are complemented by recreational facilities including Asaya, Rosewood’s integrated wellness concept. The Manor Club executive lounge provides exclusive privileges while The Pavilion, the brand’s signature residential-style meeting and function space, hosts corporate events, conferences and social celebrations. The 186 luxury Rosewood Residences have been designed for residents electing short and longer stay rentals, with a dedicated private club, along with special services and dedicated amenities.

