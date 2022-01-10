Roundup from Tuya Smart Booth at 2022 CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Every January, the annual CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas draws top business professionals from a range of sectors around the world to promote the future of consumer technology.

At this year’s show, from January 5 through 7, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) showcased a wide variety of smart devices to demonstrate how smart technologies can transform our lives.

As we invite readers to come along on a tour of some of the most exciting gadgets and solutions at Tuya’s booth, we take the opportunity to announce the new 2022 Tuya brand colors: PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, PANTONE 12-4401 Spun Sugar, PANTONE 14-0850 Daffodil, and PANTONE 18-4728 Harbor Blue.



Tuya Smart booth at the 2022 CES

In addition to breakthrough technology announcements, Tuya also announces its annual brand color at CES every year. The 4 different colors represent the simple yet dynamic company culture of Tuya and symbolize how its clients can grow and create their own colors on the Tuya IoT development platform.

Very Peri, Inventiveness and Creativity

The new Pantone color of the year 2022, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, displays carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates a creative spirit. In the transformative times we live in, this creative spirit is exactly what Tuya is promoting through its unique products and solutions.



EVERCROSS Hoverboard, Portable Power Station, Smart Pill Dispenser

The new EVERCROSS Hoverboard is a great partner to travel around the city. Equipped with a safer and more stable gyroscope, powerful 2×400W engines, 8.5-inch solid honeycomb tires, and colored LED lights, it can adapt to various road conditions and help consumers travel in style. It can also connect to the hoverboard’s stereo high-quality speaker via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite music while riding.

You should never let energy problems stop you from exploring the world. The Portable Power Station is super versatile and can serve both as a home energy backup and a mobile power station.

While under the weather, it can be easy to lose track of what you’ve had to eat or drink. It can be even harder to remember the last time you took your medication. The Smart Pill Dispenser helps consumers organize and dispense medications, vitamins, and supplements for up to four consecutive weeks. Enjoy easy medication management with the mobile app which allows for easy adjustment of dispenser settings, notification reminders, and quick medication schedule monitoring.

Spun Sugar, Tender and Refreshing

PANTONE 12-4401 Spun Sugar has a light and tender touch. This aligns with Tuya’s attitude towards the environment: aiming to reduce environmental impact through technology. Devices powered by Tuya are not only smart but also energy efficient.



Smart Plug, Home Energy Management System

What is a smart home without smart plugs? Smart plugs powered by Tuya are the best way to create a more efficient and eco-friendly environment in your home. By cutting vampire power and tracking energy usage, you can easily save energy and help save the environment.

Along with Tuya Smart’s Home Energy Management System, energy consumption in both domestic and commercial settings can now be easily monitored and controlled.

Daffodil, Joy and Comfort

While comforting to look at, PANTONE 14-0850 Daffodil brings to mind the delight of a spring garden—the kind of joy that Tuya wish to bring to its customers through smart devices powered by Tuya.



Smart Water Bottle, Alexa Voice Service (AVS), HomeKit

Even water bottles can be smart! Pour in boiling water, shake the bottle, and enjoy 55° warm water in just 30 seconds. It detects the water temperature at all times and reminds you to drink water through app notifications. This is the water bottle that won the iF Design Award, and a product you cannot miss.

Voice is becoming a big part of the future smart home. Devices in the Tuya ecosystem are all Alexa Built-in devices, designed to make consumers lives easier by enabling voice-control in connected homes. Using Alexa on devices powered by Tuya is simple and hands-free—just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly.

Paired with Amazon Dash Replenishment, a smart home service that automatically reorders household consumables, consumers will no longer have to worry about running out of everyday products such as batteries for smart sensors.

As a member of Apple’s MFi program, Tuya Smart enables customer products to seamlessly work with Apple HomeKit.

Harbor Blue, Safe and Calm

The blue shade of PANTONE 18-4728 Harbor Blue is an instant connection to the sea and sky, so you’ll feel peace of mind and calm with the reassurance of devices in their place. Tuya aims to enable its customers to create smart products that help safeguard users and their belongings in a variety of settings.



Smart Baby Monitor, Smart SOS Personal Alarm

Small children and babies need constant attention, a task that has been even harder for parents with childcare disruptions during the pandemic. To assist for those moments when you aren’t in the room with your little one, baby monitors play an important role for parents peace of mind. With temperature and humidity measurements and alerts and notifications for when movement or little movement is detected, the Smart Baby Monitor is the best way to actively keep track of your little one.

When triggered, this amazing SOS personal alarm will produce a 130dB siren to alert those around you that you are in danger. The alarm protection is a must-have for women, kids, and senior citizens. Whether you are at home alone or walking down the street at night, the SOS personal alarm is an added assurance to help you feel safer and ensure top protection.

Even more exciting gadgets and devices can be found at the Tuya Smart CES booth.

In case you don’t know the origin of Tuya’s company name, a Tuya is a rare volcano formed when lava erupts through a thick glacier or ice sheet. When a Tuya explodes through the surface, it creates a new landscape where before there was nothing. We believe that smart technologies create new possibilities and open doors to a more dynamic world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundup-from-tuya-smart-booth-at-2022-ces-301456667.html