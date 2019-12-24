“Roxanne Barcelo on what prevented her from being ‘real’ in the past”
Roxanne Barcelo also shares whether or not she’s now open to enter a new relationship.
With Roxanne Barcelo having gained popularity after joining It’s Showtime’s Tawag Ng Tanghalan, viewers couldn’t help but notice the emergence of a more bubbly and certainly quirky version of the singer-actress.
In an interview with PUSH at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2019 rehearsals, Barcelo opened up why she decided to come out of the shell and show her true personality.
According to Barcelo, she has always been what viewers see of her on television — explaining that her management prevented her from showing the “real” side of her.
“Hindi na ako nahihiya. Hindi na ako nahihiya as before. Kasi dati nung bata ako sasabihan ako kunwari kasi when you’re younger sasabihan ka ‘You have to be like this, you have to be like that. Dapat sa TV ganito ka’ kasi may management at kung anu-ano pa,” she shared.
She went on: “But siguro I reached a point that it’s not about gaining something anymore. Hindi na ‘yun ‘yung nasa isip ko. Parang nasa isip ko, I just want to be me. ‘Yun lang. Lengwahe naman ’to eh. It’s not personality per se. Lengwahe siya para sa akin.”
Barcelo said she feels thankful for her friends who made her realize that it’s worth it to be true to herself.
“Lahat ng mga baklang friends ko kami-kami. Tayo-tayo lang. Parang I’ve been through so many weird things this year and for the past two years. It’s been like sobrang weird talaga. Buti na lang. Buti na lang talaga ‘yung mga kaibigan ko hindi nag-gigive up sa akin. Sabi lang nila ’Sige ma. ‘Yun na ‘yung i-push mo sabi ng friend ko. Stylist siya ni Ms. Lea Salonga. ‘Mars, happy ako na finally nailalabas mo na ‘yung totoong ikaw,’” she said.”
“Hindi ko naman talaga alam kung kelan ako nag-evolve behind-the-scenes. Basta nag-evolve. Lahat naman ng tao may pinagdadaanan. Kumakapal ‘yung kalyo ng puso so kailangan mong tumapang. Naging single ako ng three years. Parang how to make yourself happy amidst the singlehood,” she added.
When asked if she’s now ready to enter a new relationship, Barcelo, who broke up with her longtime boyfriend Wil Devaughn earlier this year, said she is — only this time she wants to be in a serious relationship.
“Two months ago pa. Char. Sabi kasi ni John Lloyd three-month rule. Sabi ko mga October mag-sstart na ako mag-date. Open ako to like – basta gusto ko ‘yung next one ‘yun na ‘yun. Ayoko na ng playtime. Tigilan na natin ang laro-laro,” she said.
On what kind of relationship she hopes to be in, Barcelo said she wants something like Anne Curtis’ and Isabelle Daza’s.
“Ayoko na. Gusto ko na ‘yung Anne Curtis. ‘Yung the one. ‘Yung ganyan. Isabelle Daza. The IT Girls, ‘di ba? Lahat sila may asawa na at anak. ‘Yung ganun. Wow sila talaga,” she said.