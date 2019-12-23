“Roxanne Barcelo shows home in ‘Balur Tour’ vlog”
Roxanne Barcelo opened her new home to her fans.
Roxanne Barcelo did a tour of her home for the first time on her YouTube channel. “Marami siguro sa inyo ang nagtatanong kung ano ang itsura ng bahay ko. Kung wala palang nagtatanong, pwes pasensyahan tayo kasi ipapakita ko pa rin sa inyo,” she jokingly said.
In her ‘Balur Tour’ vlog, Roxanne showed the different areas of her home including the kitchen, her bedroom, and her wardrobe area, among others.
She also shared her book collection. “I believe that education is never ending. Parang hindi porket wala tayong pang-aral ng sales… well guess what may book na Sales 101,” she said.
Roxanne also shared how she takes care of her accessories by putting them inside an organizer. “Kaunti lang ang gamit ko kaya kailangan ko siyang alagaan kaya meron akong bungi-bungi na accessory holder,” she said.
Watch her house tour below:
[embedded content]