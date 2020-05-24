Roxas City sizzles with 46 degrees Celsius heat index

MANILA, Philippines — The highest heat index forecast in the country for Sunday was recorded in Roxas City, Capiz at 46°C, the state weather bureau said.

TINGNAN: Top 6 PAGASA Synoptic Stations na may pinakamataas na kalkuladong heat index ngayong Linggo, 24 Mayo. PANGANIB (41-54°C na heat index): Posible ang heat cramps at heat exhaustion na maaaring mauwi sa heat stroke kapag tuluy-tuloy ang physical activity. pic.twitter.com/mgAxaBu8f6 — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) May 24, 2020

The temperature was recorded at 2:00 p.m., data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed.

Catbalogan City in Samar and Sangley Point in Cavite also experienced a hot afternoon at 45°C.

Alabat in Quezon, Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro and Zamboanga City, meanwhile, all experienced 44°C each.

Pagasa defines heat index as a “human discomfort index that gives the ‘apparent’ temperature or what humans perceive or feel like the temperature affecting their body.”

Heat indices ranging between 41 to 54ºC are already considered as “dangerous,” and may cause many health risks such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion, Pagasa warned.

