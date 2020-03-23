Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Rely on Nintex Promapp® to Improve Processes and Better Manage Risk

Organisation standardises on Nintex Process Platform to document business processes, identify areas for improvement, increase efficiency, and engage meaningfully with members

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced that the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) is driving long-term strategic engagement with its members with the support of Nintex Promapp®, the visual process mapping and management capability of the Nintex Process Platform.

RANZCOG is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the establishment of high standards of practice in obstetrics and gynaecology, and women’s health. It trains and accredits doctors throughout Australia and New Zealand to ensure the highest standards of healthcare.

The decision to deploy Nintex Promapp follows RANZCOG’s commitment to invest in technology solutions to drive the achievement of its near-term strategic plan of creating an agile, sustainable and innovative organisation and creating stronger engagement for the benefit of its employees, members, and trainees.

Swathi Vennelaganti, Head of Strategy Implementation, RANZCOG, says, “We wanted to improve process efficiency. Processes were often held by an individual, frequently in mind maps or in Word documents, and we needed a better way to capture this knowledge and share it across the organisation to provide consistency through greater standardisation and transparency.

“We selected Nintex Promapp because it facilitates more clarity around process variations and process ownership. We needed a platform that is intuitive and has the capacity to support a risk register, as well as a robust process management component with the ability to integrate processes and risks. Nintex Promapp’s risk register enables RANZCOG to list all possible risks together with defined ownership, so we can act promptly on mitigation plans through its real time risk review notifications feature. Previously, this information was held in an Excel spreadsheet which often handicapped the organisation with version control problems, so it was hard to generate up-to-date reports.”

RANZCOG will roll out Nintex Promapp’s process management modules in a phased deployment, with the organisation initially mapping out processes within each business. This will enable the organisation to achieve more clarity, minimise duplication and determine ownership of different processes by being able to visualise both operational and compliance processes.

The next phase will be to apply lean and six sigma methodologies to the documented processes to improve efficiency, agility, decision making, internal and external communication and member service, and ultimately shift from business-unit-oriented processes to member-oriented processes.

Vennelaganti explains, “Once fully deployed later this year, Nintex will empower us to create an agile, sustainable and innovative organisation and sets the path for continuous improvement, enabling us to create stronger engagement with members.”

