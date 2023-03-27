Royston Sagigi-Baira Wins ‘Australian Idol’

Australian Idol has crowned a winner in its comeback season, with Royston Sagigi-Baira taking out the glittering crown. The 23-year-old Thanakwith and Wagadagam singer from Far North Queensland beat out WA’s Phoebe Stewart and Victoria’s Josh Hannan for the prize, which was announced in a live broadcast on Channel 7 on Sunday, 26th March.

According to 7News, Sagigi-Baira wins $100,000, a recording contract with Sony Music, and a trip to the US to network with industry execs. “I just want to say thank you so much, everyone who voted for me,” Royston said after the announcement. “Thank you all this mob up here (in the audience), all my family and friends for coming.”

Royston Sagigi-Baira: ‘I Won’t Let You Go’

[embedded content]

“The main reason I came on this show was to show representation and show the kids that it doesn’t matter where you come from,” the singer told The West Australian backstage. “In remote Indigenous communities there’s not a lot of opportunities and kids feel like they can’t follow their dreams.

“If I can change one little kid’s mind and make them think ‘wow if Royston can do it then I can’, then my job’s done.”

Sigigi-Baira marks the first winner of the newly rebooted Australian Idol, which was picked up by Channel 7 well over a decade after it disappeared from our screens. The news was first announced by the broadcaster back in 2020, and the show was originally scheduled to be premiered during 2022.

Thankfully, no nodules took part in the current season.

Further Reading

Check Your Throat Nodules ‘Coz Channel 7 Is Bringing Australian Idol Back

A New ‘Australian Idol’-Themed Podcast Is Launching This Month & Yeah That’s A Touchdown

WATCH: Australian Idol’s Fave Emo Lee Harding Just Resurfaced On ‘The Voice’ To Crush ‘Killing In The Name’