RTB House boosts presence in APAC, appoints Shien Zhu as VP of Branding Sales APAC

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing solutions for top brands worldwide, today announced Shien Zhu, a seasoned digital advertising expert, will join the Tokyo office as VP of Branding Sales APAC. In his new role, Zhu will oversee RTB House’s branding sales activities as the company continues its rapid worldwide market expansion and growth in Japan and the rest of APAC region.



Pictured: Shien Zhu, VP of Branding Sales APAC, RTB House

Zhu has served in various management roles for startups and public companies. He joins RTB House from online advertising technology firm Magnite (formerly Rubicon Project), where he served as Japan Country Manager from 2019 to 2021. He previously worked at AppLovin, starting in San Francisco before relocating to their Tokyo office, where he was responsible for Business Operations, Publisher Operations, and Growth Partnerships.

Holding professional experience in the US, Japan and China, Zhu is a fluent English, Japanese and Mandarin speaker who holds a Master of Science degree from Stanford University and a Bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

“We are delighted to welcome Shien to our growing RTB House Tokyo team as we approach the fourth anniversary of our office here,” said Tetsuji Okuuchi, Japan Country Manager. “We are especially impressed with Shien’s experience in helping more clients transform their businesses by leveraging the power of AdTech solutions and he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we continue to develop cookieless-ready solutions to support brands in Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region.”

In 2021, RTB House was honored with a Bronze Stevie Award® for its Video Streaming Ads and was named Customer Service Department of the Year. The company has also received a Gold Stevie Award® for “Marketing/Public Relations Solution for AI Full-Funnel” and three consecutive Silver Stevie Awards® for the “Most Innovative Company of the Year”. RTB House ranked as one of the 25 fastest-growing companies in Europe’s tech sector within the Financial Times’ FT1000 List for the fourth year in a row.

“I found the people and technology at RTB House fascinating,” said Zhu. “While many focus on how to ‘sell’, we focus on how to ‘learn’, Deep Learning specifically, with solutions that adapt to the needs of customers. RTB House is leading the way in rethinking the marketing industry. I look forward to us conquering new challenges in the industry together with and bringing a positive impact for our partners across APAC.”

About RTB House

RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.

Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 1000+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 3,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and the Americas.

After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. The company’s AI-based product offering includes retargeting solutions and branding campaigns with ultra-effective Video Ads.