Ru9 A Sleep Startup Donates 1500 Mattresses to Help Frontline Workers Get Better Rest in the Fight with COVID-19

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ru9, Vietnam’s leading direct-to-consumer sleep startup, is donating 1500 mattresses to hospitals and quarantine centers across Vietnam to support the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Vietnam has been able to control the spread locally, there was a bigger threat of infection coming in from Vietnamese citizens returning back home. On March 21, Vietnamese government decided to take preventative measures to enforce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone who traveled in, people are taken straight from arrival gates to the quarantine centers. This sudden spike in the number of people needed to be quarantined created enormous pressure on those facilities. The lack of proper facilities and protective gears have shown to be the beginning of a catastrophe for the national healthcare system as witnessed in some countries with unforeseen escalation over a short period of time.

As a sleep company, Ru9 decided to step in to support the system with what they can do best: making sure the frontline workers have access to proper sleep to recover their much needed health and energy for the next fight.



Co-founder & CEO – Trang Dang

“A well-rested night is a key to recovery and we want to contribute our part in making sure our frontline heroes get proper rest and are protected while doing their job of saving our lives.” – Trang Dang, CEO of Ru9 shared her thoughts on this initiative.

With inquiries for donation from hospitals and the Fatherland Front Committee for quarantine centers, Ru9 is aiming to produce and deliver 1500 mattresses and pillows in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The first destination was Cu Chi Hospital with 60 mattresses and 60 pillows on April 07, 2020. And so far, Ru9 have delivered another 85 mattresses to Go Vap Hospital and 265 mattresses to Bach Mai Hospital, one of the heaviest centers of the COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam. As for the next step, the company will continue to deliver 250 mattresses to the National Hospital of ObGyn and 500 mattresses to quarantine camps through the Fatherland Front Committee within April 2020.

Ru9 also created a page to keep updates on this campaign as well as to receive submission of inquiries from hospitals or quarantine centers.

“In times like this, social responsibility does not stop at corporate level or charitable foundations. Each individual as a citizen of the world should execute their social responsibility – be attentive to vulnerable groups of the society, offering help or donating in whatever way you can or by minimum, stay at home to help flatten the curve. We have received personal donations and huge support from our business partners towards this campaign, which we are very grateful for. We are all in this fight together and as a sleep startup company, we will continue to help in the best of our possibilities.” – Trang shared.

About Ru9 – The Sleep Company:

Ru9 is a direct-to-consumer brand that aims to make quality sleep more accessible through thoughtfully designed products and genuine customer care that you can trust.

