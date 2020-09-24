Ruby Fields Returns With New Single ‘Pretty Grim’

‘Pretty Grim’ is as gritty and as brash as we’ve come to expect from Fields, and its accompanied by a Jamieson Kerr-directed music video that denotes what is essentially a tiny, and raucous, wedding.

Speaking of the song, Fields said that it “targets mental health and not yet having found a balance with drinking and so on. From memory I was a bit lost at the time and hadn’t felt anything in awhile.

“When you’re fresh out of high school and get shoved in front of the country with a megaphone you definitely make some cringe worthy mistakes.”

“I threw myself in the deep end and saw some of the most heartbreaking and beautiful things,” she continued.

“Definitely shoved me right back into my privilege sized pigeonhole and I came back really determined to write new music.”

‘Pretty Grim’ marks Fields’ first release since she dropped her Permanent Hermit EP, which – of course – spawned her all-conquering hit ‘Dinosaurs’.

Watch the video for ‘Pretty Grim’ below.

