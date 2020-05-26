Trending Now

"Ruby Rodriguez discharged from hospital"

Television host Ruby Rodriguez was finally discharged from the hospital after being confined for a week due to abdominal pain.

Ruby, who was confined at the Manila Doctors Hospital for nearly a week due to stomach pain, made the announcement through her social media page on Tuesday morning, May 26.

“Finally out of the hospital! Still need 2 weeks of meds but feeling so much better. All procedures [okay], hope nothing comes bad with biopsy,” she said.

According to Ruby, she had a mass in her stomach that needed to be taken out. She underwent the procedure over the weekend, based on her response to a comment left by fellow star Isabelle Daza.

In a previous post, Ruby, 54, thanked those who had prayed for her speedy recovery.

“Thanks everyone for [your] well wishes,” she said.

Ruby’s hospitalization comes after she lost her older sister, leading pediatrician Dr. Sally Gatchalian, after the latter battled the novel coronavirus in March.

