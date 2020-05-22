Ruby Rodriguez rushed to hospital; now recovering from stomach infection

Comedian Ruby Rodriguez shocked fans when she revealed she was admitted to hospital via Instagram post on Wednesday. The “Eat Bulaga” snapped the view from her bed at the Manila Doctors Hospital and captioned it, “At least, relaxing view of my room at the hospital #stomachpain #npo.”

Hashtag NPO refers to the medical instruction “nothing by mouth,” thereby withholding the food or fluid.

The post alarmed Rodriguez’ friends and followers since it was only the day before she posted a photo from home beside a collapsible pool, captioned, “Cool down on lock down.”

Ruby Rodriguez assures friends and followers she is doing better from a stomach infection. INSTAGRAM PHOTO

Come Friday, however, Rodriguez assured everyone she is on her way to recovery.

“Good morning! I’m feeling better. Still feel pain but not like the other days. The view from my hospital room is the best especially sunset. So nice it helps,” she wrote on Instagram anew.

She added she hopes to be discharged in “a couple of days.”

Meanwhile, on her Twitter account @rodrigueruby, the TV host detailed her medical ordeal.

“Yes I’m sick, sorry guys. I have an abscess in my stomach/colon. In other words, malalang infection sa tyan [it’s a serious infection]… Sandamakmak na antibiotic na nakapasok sa akin [I’ve been given a whole load of antibiotics]. Will update you, dabarkads,” she tweeted.

Ever the jester, the comedienne also wrote, “Sana pumayat ako lol [I hope I lose weight].”

It can be remembered that Rodriguez recently lost her sister and frontliner Dr. Sally Gatchalian to Covid-19.