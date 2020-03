“Rudy Fernandez, walang kapalit para kay Lorna Tolentino”

Tony Bradley's patience and hard work has the Utah Jazz center playing the best basketball of his young career When Tony Bradley was in the eighth grade, his father took him to a ba

The Roundup—Jazz rally late, still fall to Raptors in SLC It was tense, physical and emotional, full of momentum-shifting runs for each team.

Roundball Roundup: 5 in a row + League Fits with Alema How have the Jazz won 5 in a row? JP examines that question and looks at the focus for the next couple of defensive teams.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. Pascal Siakam - Key Matchup As he patrols the paint, Rudy Gobert sees the entire floor in front of him.