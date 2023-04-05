Ruel Announces Forest Claudette as Support for 2023 Australian Tour

Ruel will take his debut album, 4th Wall, on tour around Australia during the second half of April. The headline run includes shows at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre (formerly ICC Sydney) and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena (listed as MCA on tour promo).

Rising R&B musician Forest Claudette will support Ruel on all tour dates. Forest Claudette – the project of Melbourne-based songwriter Kobe Hamilton-Reeves – released the single ‘Mess Around’ on Friday, 24th March. It’s his first new music of 2023 and it features a guest appearance from Atlanta hip hop duo EARTHGANG.

Forest Claudette – ‘Mess Around’

Forest Claudette made a noise with his debut EP, The Year of February, which came out in September 2022. The EP was released via Seven Seven Music, a management and recording label that works in partnership with Sony Music Australia. Label co-founder Zachary Hamilton-Reeves (of Northeast Party House fame) is Forest Claudette’s older brother. Forest Claudette will also be joining Lastlings on tour this June and July.

Ruel’s 4th Wall tour kicks off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, 14th April. The 20-year-old Sydney musician’s debut album landed on Friday, 3rd March, and features the singles ‘Growing Up Is _____’, ‘Let The Grass Grow’, ‘You Against Yourself’, ‘Someone Else’s Problem’, and ‘Must Be Nice’. Prior to 4th Wall, Ruel had released the EPs Bright Lights, Red Eyes (2020), Free Time (2019) and Ready (2018).

Ruel ‘4th Wall’ Australian Tour 2023

w/Forest Claudette

Friday, 14th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 15th April – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 21st April – MCA, Melbourne

Saturday, 22nd April – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth

Friday, 28th April – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale now

