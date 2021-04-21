Ruel, Cub Sport, Julia Stone & More Join Lineup For Third Season Of ‘The Set’

As the third season of ABC‘s music show The Set gears up to premiere later this week, those behind the series have announced a string of new acts that have been added to the show’s already impressive lineup.
Ruel, Cub Sport, Julia Stone, Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants, The Amity Affliction, KWAME, Sycco and Jesswar have all been added to the forthcoming season’s lineup. In addition, Tasman Keith, Ngaiire and Patience Hodgson of The Grates will appear as special guests.
This smorgasbord of acts just announced join a bill including Lime Cordiale, Ziggy Ramo, Missy Higgins, Genesis Owusu, The Chats and more.
If you want to be a part of the studio audience, there’s a few episodes of the show that have yet to film, and you can register to attend them here.
The Set, hosted by Linda Marigliano and Dylan Alcott, is set to premiere its third season this Saturday, 24th April on ABC at 8pm.
Check out the full lineup and episode schedule below.
Full ‘The Set’ Season 3 Lineup
Ruel
Cub Sport
Julia Stone
Peking Duk
The Jungle Giants
The Amity Affliction
KWAME
Sycco
Jesswar
Tasman Keith
Ngaiire
Patience Hodgson
Joining…
Lime Cordiale
Missy Higgins
Genesis Owusu
Paul Kelly
Hiatus Kaiyote
The Chats
Emma Donovan and The Putbacks
Eves Karydas
Miiesha
You Am I
Birdz
Fanny Lumsden
Ziggy Ramo
‘The Set’ Season 3 Schedule
Premiering Saturday, 24th April
Episode 1: Saturday, 24th April
Episode 2: Saturday, 1st May
Episode 3: Saturday, 8th May
Episode 4: Saturday, 15th May
Episode 5: Saturday, 22nd May
Episode 6: Saturday, 29th May
Episode 7: Saturday, 5th June
Episode 8: Saturday, 12th June
Episode 9: Saturday, 19th June
Episode 10: Saturday, 26th June