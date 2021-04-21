Ruel, Cub Sport, Julia Stone & More Join Lineup For Third Season Of ‘The Set’

As the third season of ABC‘s music show The Set gears up to premiere later this week, those behind the series have announced a string of new acts that have been added to the show’s already impressive lineup.

Ruel, Cub Sport, Julia Stone, Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants, The Amity Affliction, KWAME, Sycco and Jesswar have all been added to the forthcoming season’s lineup. In addition, Tasman Keith, Ngaiire and Patience Hodgson of The Grates will appear as special guests.

This smorgasbord of acts just announced join a bill including Lime Cordiale, Ziggy Ramo, Missy Higgins, Genesis Owusu, The Chats and more.

If you want to be a part of the studio audience, there’s a few episodes of the show that have yet to film, and you can register to attend them here.

The Set, hosted by Linda Marigliano and Dylan Alcott, is set to premiere its third season this Saturday, 24th April on ABC at 8pm.

Check out the full lineup and episode schedule below.

Full ‘The Set’ Season 3 Lineup

Ruel

Cub Sport

Julia Stone

Peking Duk

The Jungle Giants

The Amity Affliction

KWAME

Sycco

Jesswar

Tasman Keith

Ngaiire

Patience Hodgson

Joining…

Lime Cordiale

Missy Higgins

Genesis Owusu

Paul Kelly

Hiatus Kaiyote

The Chats

Emma Donovan and The Putbacks

Eves Karydas

Miiesha

You Am I

Birdz

Fanny Lumsden

Ziggy Ramo

‘The Set’ Season 3 Schedule

Premiering Saturday, 24th April

Episode 1: Saturday, 24th April

Episode 2: Saturday, 1st May

Episode 3: Saturday, 8th May

Episode 4: Saturday, 15th May

Episode 5: Saturday, 22nd May

Episode 6: Saturday, 29th May

Episode 7: Saturday, 5th June

Episode 8: Saturday, 12th June

Episode 9: Saturday, 19th June

Episode 10: Saturday, 26th June