Ruel to Play His First Arena Headline Show on 2023 Australian Tour

Ruel will play his first-ever arena headline show on his upcoming Australian tour in support of his debut album, 4th Wall. The singer will release 4th Wall on Friday, 3rd March, and follow it up with shows across the country in April.

He’ll kick off proceedings in Brisbane at the Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, 14th April, before heading to Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide, the MCA in Melbourne, Fremantle Arts Centre in Perth, and finally the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney. Check out all the dates and details below.

Ruel: ‘Growing Up Is _____’

4th Wall arrives as Ruel’s long-awaited debut, having released three EPs before this: 2020’s Bright Lights, Red Eyes, 2019’s Free Time and 2018’s Ready. The album was produced largely with Grammy Award-winner M-Phazes, who’s worked with Eminem, Khalid, Noah Cyrus, and Demi Lovato, among others.

We’ve heard a few tracks from the album, including ‘Growing Up Is _____’, ‘Let The Grass Grow’, ‘You Against Yourself’, ‘Someone Else’s Problem’, and ‘Must Be Nice’.

“Playing at home is the best feeling ever, the crowds are always so energising and the vibe in the room is unmatched,” Ruel said in a statement. “It’s going to be so much fun to finally play the record live and share it with everyone in real-time. These shows are always so special and I cannot wait to see everyone again.”

Ruel 4th Wall Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 14th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 15th April – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 21st April – MCA, Melbourne

Saturday, 22nd April – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth

Friday, 28th April – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Presale available from 9am local Thursday, 9th February via Secret Sounds. Tickets on sale to the general public from 9am local Friday, 10th February, also via Secret Sounds.

