“Rufa Mae Quinto shares her fears while in quarantine: ‘Iniiyakan ko ang pandemic na ito’”

Comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto posts about her worries for the country as she experiences the lockdown in the US.

Currently experiencing lockdown in San Francisco, California along with her Filipino-American husband Trevor Magallanes and daughter Athena, Rufa Mae Quinto shared how she is feeling about the whole worldwide situation regarding the COVID-19 virus threat. The 41-year-old actress has been busying herself preparing food in the kitchen and arranging her supplies, as shared on her Instagram Stories last April 17, Friday.

In her post, she wrote, “Abangers , itsura ng na lock down tapos hinde alam ano na naman kaya Gagawin? Mag selfie na nga muna!

Ano na nga ba Pilipinas kong mahal? Iniiyakan ko ang pandemic na ito. So ito ang itsura after emote. Ganito ba ang future ng anak ko? Takot, lungkot at inip? Wondering? ghost town? Etc,

I get a headache and nanginginig laman ko sa news every time I read and watch, ( Ayaw ko na nga mag watch kaya Lang I need to know what’s going on) asawa ko pa frontliner din! Working so much as police ‍♀️ keep us safe dasal Lang at

Basta ang magagawa ko ngayon e

Malapit na makaipon pang pakain sa mga baby and mommies na fresh food and not in can #alalaysananay @camilleprats @thelollicakechic

Tapos ppe sa mga doctor ‍⚕️ @jelinequinto check my ig stories and feel free to help .. 350 php Lang complete gear na bahala na guysh … Yaaaassss pa din Mae Quinto. #flattenthecurve maging #flatterthecurve #flaternthecurve kung Anu – Ano na

Thanks for the chance support and meet you guysh!

Paano na kaya ibang na lock down sa hinde nila bahay or bansa?”