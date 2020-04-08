“Ruffa Gutierrez donates fruits, vegetables to 250 families in Parañaque”

Ruffa Gutierrez was joined by Karen Davila and KC Concepcion in preparing fresh, whole food for 250 families in the city of Parañaque.

Ruffa Gutierrez, alongside ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Karen Davila and KC Concepcion, donated fruits and vegetables through a relief drive dubbed #BFBayanihan.

On Twitter, the Love Thy Woman star shared that she has chosen to donate fruits and vegetables instead of the usual canned goods and noodles to make sure healthier food options are included in the diet of those who will receive them.

The relief drive operation was spearheaded by her friends Garlic Garcia and Mikaela Martinez while Karen Davila and KC Concepcion also took part in the relief drive initiative.

See the photos below: