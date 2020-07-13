“Ruffa Gutierrez dreams to star in indie film”

Ruffa Gutierrez admitted that it is her dream to star in an independent film.

In an interview with her brother, multimedia host Raymond Gutierrez, during the July 12 episode of her online show “Love Thy Chika,” the 46-year-old star said that doing an indie film has been one of her longtime dreams as an actress.

“Pwede ba ako mag-indie movie? Gusto ko heavy drama vibes na walang make up at inaapi-api. Kakaibang role naman,” she said.

“Okay lang kahit hindi ako bayaran ng malaki. Basta maituwid ko ‘yun. I think every actor or actress in their career would like that,” added Ruffa.

She then recalled working with renowned director Catalino “Lino” Brocka, who is known for his indie classics, “Maynila: Sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag”, “Stardoom”, “Bona”, “Insiang”, and “Tatlo, Dalawa, Isa”.

“I was able to work with Lino Brocka before he passed away and I remember marami siyang plano para sa akin noon but bigla siyang nawala. I think I want to do something like that pa rin,” she shared.

Currently, Ruffa is part of the ABS-CBN series “ Love Thy Woman .”

The mother-of-two is one of the several celebrities from the famous Gutierrez clan.

She is the only daughter of screen veteran Eddie Gutierrez and actress-turned-talent manager Anabelle Rama. Her other brother, Richard, and half-siblings, Tonton and Ramon Christopher, from her father’s previous relationships, are also actors.

Before entering the pageant world in 1993, Ruffa first ventured into acting, with her first project being the Carlo J. Caparas’ horror-comedy film, “Takbo, Bilis… Takboooo!” in 1987.