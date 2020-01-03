“Ruffa Gutierrez: ‘Have a life outside show business’”

Ruffa Gutierrez teaches her daughters about the value of education and family above all else.

Ruffa Gutierrez is busy with multiple projects, one of which is their family’s reality show, It Takes Gutz to be a Gutierrez. The show debuted in 2014 and is still running until now. Her children, Lorin and Venice, are part of it so this has prompted people to ask if the two are planning to pursue a career in showbiz. There have been questions, too, if Lorin was going to follow in her mom’s footsteps, particularly in the pageant circuit. “Right now, I want Lorin to enjoy her youth. She has one more year of high school left, so I want her to finish that before she focuses on anything else. With my kids, what I wanted to focus on is their education. I want them to study, makapagtapos sila.”

She doesn’t even want them to take a gap year, a practice abroad where kids take a break before pursuing their college degree. “No, ayoko nang mag-gap year sila kasi baka tamarin sila e.” She sees the possibility of being tempted to just work instead of studying, especially when they start earning already. “A lot of people who take a gap year get lazy and they don’t go back. Gusto ko tuloy-tuloy. I want them to focus on their studies first.”

Ruffa isn’t preventing them from joining showbiz. It runs in the family, after all. Yet because of how fleeting careers are, she wants them to be prepared. “You know naman artistas, especially now, we come and go. It’s not like back in the day, when you’re a star, you’re a star for many decades. Now, it’s like, huh? Iba na naman? You don’t even know them anymore.”

She wants her daughters to have a steady career that they can rely on. “Hobby or hilig lang nila ang show business, but they’ll have a real business that they can focus on. Have a life outside show business. That’s what I’ve been doing since I was 13. I’ve not only been working in show business but have set aside investments for a rainy day.”

And what would be her advice to her kids when it comes to intrigue? “Like my brother Raymond said, we eat bashers for breakfast. We’re used to it. Being in the business since I was 13, I’ve gotten used to the intrigue. I think what’s really, really important is to surround yourself with a strong foundation. For me, that’s my family. When I gained weight, my mom was the first to say ‘Day, and taba-taba mo, mukha ka nang matrona!’ Some people, they lie to your face. My mom will just tell me the truth. I have loving brothers, I have a loving father.” At the end of the day, when one has family, then one has everything they need.