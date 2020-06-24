“Ruffa Gutierrez marks 46th birthday”

Ruffa Gutierrez is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday, June 24.

Ruffa Gutierrez is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday, June 24.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya star said she will celebrate her birthday “quietly” at home with her loved ones amid the general community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Another year stronger and wiser!” she said.

Friends and family of beauty queen-turned-actress greeted her a happy birthday, including her daughter, Lorin, brother Raymond Gutierrez, and sister-in-law Sarah Lahbati.