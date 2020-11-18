“Ruffa Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati, Yeng Constantino join relief efforts for typhoon victims in Marikina”

More celebrities are taking action to help the survivors of typhoon Ulysses.

More celebrities are taking action to help the survivors of typhoon Ulysses, which battered parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, last week.

Just two days after joining the relief operations in Tuguegarao in Cagayan with singer-host KC Concepcion, actress Ruffa Gutierrez went to Marikina to personally distribute relief goods to affected families.

READ: KC Concepcion at Ruffa Gutierrez, lumipad papuntang Cagayan at Isabela upang mamahagi ng tulong sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo

She was joined by her daughter Lorin and sister-in-law, actress Sarah Lahbati, in distributing rice, canned goods, water, cash, blankets, and clothes.

Aside from the three, singer Yeng Constantino also joined the relief efforts, which helped 500 families in Marikina.

Here’s a look:

Marikina was among the worst-hit cities of Ulysses, which unleashed some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces as it swept thruough Luzon last November 12.

The storm left at least 73 people dead and forced tens of thousands of residents across the country to flee their homes, with some scrambling onto rooftops to await rescue amid severe flooding.