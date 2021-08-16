Ruffa Gutierrez says dad, Eddie, cleared of prostate cancer

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Ruffa Gutierrez revealed that her father and veteran actor Eddie Gutierrez had recently undergone an operation and is now cleared of prostate cancer.

Grateful the procedure was successful, the former beauty queen also shared how she “experienced a tornado of emotions which I kept exceptionally private” at the time.

Currently in the US with daughters Lorin and Venice, Gutierrez thanked all the doctors and nurses who attended to her father at St. Lukes Hospital in Quezon City.

“Sa mga nagdasal para kay dad, maraming salamat. You know who you are. Thank you Lord!” she added.

To end her joyful post, Eddie’s and wife Annabel Rama’s unica hija wrote, “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things they don’t discuss. Keep the faith, pray and stay strong.”

Guttierez’s comments section continues to receive well wishes for her dad, including a number from showbiz celebrities like Maja Salvador, Sunshine Cruz and Dawn Zulueta.