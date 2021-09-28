Rules on CIS qualification, recognition of foreign CIS

IN light of the country’s admission to the Asean Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) Framework, which allows fund managers operating in a member jurisdiction to offer CIS to retail investors in other member jurisdictions, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finalized related rules pertaining to the authorization of an investment company to qualify as a CIS and the concurrent recognition of a foreign CIS under the framework. The SEC issued, through SEC Memorandum Circular 9, Series of 2021, the Rules on Authorization of an Investment Company as a Qualifying CIS and Recognition of a Foreign CIS under the Asean CIS Framework.

The rules apply to investment companies and fund managers incorporated in the Philippines that intend to participate under the framework and offer for sale the shares of investment companies cross-border and to foreign CIS operators of member jurisdictions that will offer for sale foreign CIS in the Philippines under the Asean CIS Framework.

Under the rules, a qualifying CIS is one constituted or established in its home jurisdiction, approved by its home regulator for offer to the public in the home jurisdiction and assessed by the home regulator as suitable to apply to a host regulator for shares/units to be offered to the public in the host jurisdiction, pursuant to the framework.

To be authorized as a qualifying CIS, an investment company must be incorporated under the laws of the Philippines and authorized under the Investment Company Act (ICA) and the Securities Regulation Code (SRC), as amended and assessed by the SEC as suitable to be a qualifying CIS under the framework. Where there are two different sets of requirements on a particular provision, the stricter requirement/s will govern and this/these must be highlighted in the prospectus of the related fund. If the SEC is satisfied that requirements have been met, a letter stating that it has been approved for public offer in the Philippines and that the commission has no objection on it being deemed a qualifying CIS will be issued.

Moreover, the shares of the qualifying CIS must be concurrently offered in the Philippines and in member jurisdictions. The qualifying CIS should comply with the reportorial requirements of existing provisions of Rule 12.1 of the ICA’s implementing rules and regulations as well as applicable SRC provisions. Only shares and not units issued by qualified investment companies will be allowed to be offered under the framework by a qualifying CIS from the Philippines.

For a foreign CIS to offer its units and be recognized in the Philippines, it must be constituted and authorized to offer its units to the public in a member jurisdiction and not subject to any suspension or revocation order by the home regulator. The latter must have also assessed the foreign CIS as suitable to be a qualifying CIS. A local representative and distributor/s in the Philippines must be appointed in relation to each foreign CIS that is to be offered, marketed and distributed in the Philippines. The local representative and distributor should represent and act on behalf of the foreign CIS in the Philippines. Units of the foreign CIS should likewise be concurrently offered in the Philippines and in the jurisdiction where the foreign CIS is constituted and primarily regulated.

To apply for recognition for the sale or offer of its units in the Philippines, a foreign CIS must submit an application to the SEC, a prospectus for an offer for sale of a foreign fund or a CIS, a certification of true documents and data accuracy, a standard letter issued by the home regulator to a qualifying CIS operator, an Asean CIS application form, an undertaking to submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the host jurisdiction’s courts, and a copy of the contract or evidence on the appointment of a local representative and distributor/s. Where relevant, references to “unit(s)” in the circular should be read to include shares or any other instrument representing a right or interest in a foreign fund or CIS and “unit holder(s)” should be read to refer to shareholders or any person entitled to be recognized as owner of such right or interest in that foreign CIS.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The foreign CIS is also required to comply with the following reportorial requirements in the English language: updated prospectus; annual reports and interim reports; a current report on SEC Form 17-C, as may be necessary; and a monthly issuance and redemption report of units.

Kelvin Lester K. Lee is a commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The views and opinions stated herein are his own. You may email your comments and questions to [email protected]