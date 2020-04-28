Run The Jewels Drop Clip For ‘Ohh LA LA’ Shot Just Before COVID-19

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 28, 2020

While we’re still not sure exactly when Run The Jewels will drop new record RTJ4, they have just dropped us a new video clip.

They’ve shared the new video for ‘Ohh LA LA’, a tune they released in March.

The video is an odd thing to watch during the COVID-19 pandemic, given it surrounds a massive street party. RTJ revealed that they shot the clip in early March, shortly before widespread stay-at-home orders came into place across the US.

“We shot this video only a few weeks before the pandemic hit with no clue as to what the future held,” they said in a statement, via Pitchfork. “The fact that we got the chance to do it is damn near miraculous in hindsight.

It was directed by Brian and Vanessa Beletic, and features a stack of cameos by the likes fo Greg Nice, DJ Premier and Zack De la Rocha.

‘Ohh LA LA’ is the second track we’ve heard from the duo in 2020, following ‘Yankee and the Brave (ep, 4).

“This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system, no dividing line, no false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else,” added RTJ.

“Not that people are without but that the whole meaning of money has vanished.”

[embedded content]

The latest news we heard on when to expect the new Run The Jewels album was that they’d be dropping it before they played Coachella this year.

However, now that Coachella has been postponed along with the band’s planned tour this month, it’s unclear when RTJ4 will drop or even whether its release is likely to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.