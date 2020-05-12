Run The Jewels Have Finally Announced New Album ‘RTJ4’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on May 13, 2020

Run the Jewels have at long last shared the details of fourth album Run the Jewels 4, which will be out Friday, 5th June. We’ve already heard a couple of singles from the project, with El-P and Killer Mike dropping ‘yankee and the brave (ep.4)’ and the DJ Premier and Greg Nice-featuring ‘ooh la la’.

The duo have also shared the album’s tracklist, which reveals some choice collabs. The group teamed up with Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha (of Rage Against the Machine) for a track called ‘JU$T’, with 2 Chainz for a track entitled ‘out of site’ and with Mavis Staples and Josh Homme for a song called ‘pulling the pin’.

Run the Jewels 4 was recorded primarily at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios along with Electric Lady Studios in New York, the result of a two-year period of “writing, recording, distilling and amplifying the most potent elements of their music,” according to a press release.

The new album is the first from the group in about three and a half years, after RTJ3 was released in December 2016.

Watch the video for ‘ooh la la’ – and check out the RTJ4 tracklist – below.

[embedded content]

Run the Jewels 4 tracklist

1. yankee and the brave (ep. 4)

2. ooh la la (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

3. out of site (feat. 2 Chainz)

4. holy calamafuck

5. goonies vs. E.T.

6. walking in the snow

7. JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

8. never look back

9. the ground below

10. pulling the pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. a few words for the firing squad (radiation)