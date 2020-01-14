Run The Jewels Have Revealed When We’ll Be Hearing Their New Album

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 15, 2020

Run the Jewels have provided an update on when we’ll be hearing much-anticipated fourth album RTJ4, addressing the concerns of “stressed out” fans.

RTJ co-founder El-P has announced the follow-up to RTJ3 would see the light of day before the band’s appearance at Coachella in April.

“I do apologize for your stress. The album will be out before we play Coachella and def not this month that’s all I can say now,” wrote El-P on Twitter, adding that he and fellow RTJ member Killer Mike will announce a “hard date” soon.

“I’m not mad at people wanting the record that’s love. But yeah I don’t have a choice but to wait until it’s mixed, mastered and ready to go,” El added.

Run the Jewels released their last album RTJ3 back in 2016, and fans have been holding their breath for a follow-up since.

Last year, the band teamed up with Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA for ‘3 Tearz’, featuring on Brown’s fifth studio album uknowhatimsayin?