Run The Jewels’ New Album ‘RTJ4’ Released Early

Run the Jewels‘ fourth album, the eponymous RTJ4, is out today, ahead of its planned release tomorrow (5th June).

“Fuck it, why wait,” the duo wrote in a statement alongside a link directing to a free download of the album. “The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.”

Run The Jewels 4 is out now – FREE on our website and avail everywhere you listen to music. 4️⃣: https://t.co/lVVpCDq2xp pic.twitter.com/KNaPMfPKuJ — Run The Jewels (@runjewels) June 3, 2020

Earlier this week, the duo announced they’d be making the album free “for anyone who wants some music” in support of ongoing protests in the US following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police last week.

You can choose to make a donation at checkout via the link above, which will go to the National Lawyers Guild Mass Defense Fund (providing legal support, training and materials for political activists, protesters and movements for social change).

RTJ4 marks the first album from the hip-hop duo – comprised of El-P and Killer Mike – since 2016’s RTJ3. The 11-track album includes collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, Josh Homme, 2 Chainz and more. It was recorded primarily at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios along with Electric Lady Studios in New York, the result of a two-year period of “writing, recording, distilling and amplifying the most potent elements of their music.”

Stream RTJ4 below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>