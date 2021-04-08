‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Has A Premiere Date

After it was announced back in January that production had begun, an air date for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has at long last been announced. The Australian and New Zealand edition of the wildly popular series will premiere on streaming platform Stan on Saturday, 1st May, with new episodes airing each week thereafter.

The eight-part series was filmed in New Zealand earlier this year, with RuPaul and Michelle Visage joined by Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson. The competing queens for the series were revealed at Sydney’s Mardi Gras Parade earlier this year.

Anita Wigl’it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, JoJo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams all confirmed.

“I just can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have been invited into the illustrious house of Drag Race. I genuinely still can’t bloody believe it,” Nicholson commented last month when it was announced he’d joined the series.

“Being able to be a part of the show and help expose the world to our distinctive and particularly magnificent style of Down Under drag will forever be a highlight of my life and an honour. I hope I didn’t Fuck. It. Up.”

Watch a cast reveal below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]