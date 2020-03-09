Russell Brand Cancels Perth Show Due To Coronavirus Scare

CultureWritten by Jackson Langford on March 9, 2020

British comedian Russell Brand has had to cancel his upcoming Perth show tonight due to coronavirus concerns, after a member of a previous audience was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Brand revealed that someone who had attended a recent show of had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT’S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you,” Brand tweeted.

“My apologies, I hope I see you soon.”

Brand linked to an article by the ABC, which stated that a woman who recently travelled overseas (Cuba via London) had developed some symptoms on last Friday morning. She was tested, and while awaiting results, went and saw the West Australian Symphony Orchestra at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday evening. Later that night, she was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Brand has one more Australian show in Adelaide scheduled for later this week, before heading to New Zealand.

This isn’t the only performance to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. SXSW has cancelled its 2020 event where several Australian artists – like Alex The Astronaut, Mojo Juju and Didirri – were set to play.