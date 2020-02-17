Russian woman to be deported for fraud

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is deporting a Russian woman wanted by authorities in her country for large-scale fraud.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the fugitive as 36-year-old Uba Iuliia, who was arrested recently inside her condominium unit on Legazpi Street, Makati City, by operatives from the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU).

A suspected accomplice remains at large and is the object of a continuing manhunt by BI-FSU operatives.

The Russian government has already confiscated Iuliia’s passport so she will be deported for being an undocumented and undesirable alien, the BI chief said.—Tina G. Santos

