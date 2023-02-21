RVG Sign to Ivy League Records and Release First Single From New Album

Melbourne/Naarm indie rock band RVG will release their third album, Brain Worms, on Friday, 2nd June. It’s the band’s first album since signing with Ivy League Records, a subsidiary of the Mushroom Group.

The album’s first single, ‘Nothing Really Changes’, is available now. It comes with a video that was filmed at the heritage-listed Rippon Lea Estate in Melbourne and directed by Hayden Somerville.

RVG – ‘Nothing Really Changes’

[embedded content]

RVG is led by singer and guitarist Romy Vager, along with guitarist Reuben Bloxham, drummer Marc Nolte and bass player Isabele Wallace. In a statement, Vager said ‘Nothing Really Changes’ began as an experiment in writing “something catchy with an obnoxious riff, a cross between Divinyls and ‘Smoke on the Water’.” The band worked on the track with producer James Trevascus.

RVG’s debut album, A Quality of Mercy, came out independently in 2016 and was reissued by Our Golden Friend in 2017. The label oversaw the release of the band’s second album, Feral, in 2020. Before the Covid shutdown, RVG toured locally and internationally with the likes of Pixies, Kurt Vile and Sleaford Mods.

For Brain Worms, Vager and co. relished the chance to work in an environment free of external pressure. “This time around we were like, ‘This is what we’re doing, we’re taking control, we’re taking risks, and we’re going to make an album that sounds big so that when we hear it on the radio we want to hear it again,’” she said.

“If we could only make one more album, it would be this one.”

Further Reading

Julia Jacklin Announces RVG as Tour Support

RVG: ‘One action can make someone’s worldview crumble’

The Teskey Brothers Announce Third Album ‘The Winding Way’, Share New Single