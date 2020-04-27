“Ryan Agoncillo talks about the first time he met wife Judy Ann Santos”

Ryan Agoncillo reveals how he met his future wife in a chance encounter years ago in Makati city.

As part of a series of Instagram posts which he dedicates to his son Lucho for him to read when he gets older, celebrity dad Ryan Agoncillo shared the story of how he first met wife Judy Ann Santos almost two decades ago. The TV host shared how they unexpectedly crossed paths in the photography studio of Raymund Isaac in Makati city where she had her first cover pictorial for MEGA magazine in that same year.

On his Instagram account on April 27, Ryan wrote,

“these photos were taken on the same afternoon

by your tito raymund back in 2001.

it was early in the afternoon and work finished early that day.

I don’t remember where exactly I was headed after,

but for sure though, I was in no particular hurry.

changing back to the clothes I wore on the way to the studio,

taking my time gathering my backpack and gear,

the photographer invites me back in,

to sit and take a few test shots

with the set up for the next photo shoot.

as I was making my way out, helmet and stuff in hand,

I saw her being made up, in the far end of the studio.

I stopped, waved, and then, I said,

HI!

the moment the word left my lips, our eyes locked in the mirror

SH@T, Di Nga pala Kami magkakilala!

I smiled, and ran to the nearest exit.

that is how I met your mother, bud.

#storiesforlucho”

After that chance encounter, they met again on the set of the 2004 fantaserye Krystala where they were paired together. They admitted to being a couple the following year. They got engaged after three years of dating and tied the knot in a simple wedding in Batangas in 2009. The couple will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary on April 28, Tuesday