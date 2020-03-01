“Ryan Cayabyab on the effect of social media on concerts: ‘Wala na yung mystery’”

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab shares his thoughts on concert goers who record live performances.

After being honored as a National Artist for Music last year, Ryan Cayabyab starts off the first quarter of the year with the And The Story Begins concert with fellow OPM icon Basil Valdez as well as Lani Misalucha which was held at Resorts World Manila last February 29. “It’s the start of something new kasi we’ve never done anything like this before. We’ll be singing all of Basil’s hit songs, namili lang siya ng mga awitin for this special occasion. It’s called The Story Begins because it’s the first time we’re doing it together and we are also looking back on how we started. We both started in 1970,” he said.

Ryan also shared his humble beginnings before striking it big in the local music industry. “Noon naghahanap ako ng trabaho right after graduating from high school because kailangan ng tulong ng pamilya ko. So I think many of us struggled very hard para lang matulungan natin pamilya natin. Yun ang pinaka impetus kung paano ako napunta dito. Naghanap ako ng trabaho, naghanap ako ng ma-o-auditoon-an. Naghanap ako ng mga mapupuntahan para ma-discover. That was the start,” he recalled.

Having been in showbiz for five decades already, Ryan admitted the advent of social media has changed the way people critic artists especially in concerts.“Because it’s a live performance, makakalimutan ng tao kasi hindi recorded. Ngayon naman ang risk talaga ng social media is everything is recorded and everyone can review and review. Yun lang mahirap talaga sa isang performer. Masyadong hubad, wala na yung mystery. Wala na yung filtering. At i-si-share share pa. Yun ang mahirap,” he said.

Although Ryan admitted that social media has changed how people get entertained but shared that people should not discount the effect of enjoying a live performance. “Dala rin ng progress. Hindi siya mapipigil pero I think people are missing out on the live show by doing that. Nalilimutan nila talaga na iba yung magic na nanunuod ka. For what? Para may magic ka na na-fi-feel habang mag-isa ka nanunuod? Wala yun. It’s nothing compared to the magic that you feel sa live (performances). Yun lang masasabi ko. Pero kung ayaw nila, ano magagawa ko? So it comes with progress. It’s the price that you have to pay,” he said.