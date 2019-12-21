Ryan Reynolds’ Festive Sweater Is Back – This Time For a Very Charitable Cause
Remember when Links”>Hugh Jackman and Links”>Jake Gyllenhaal tricked Ryan Reynolds into wearing a gaudy Christmas sweater to a party last year? Well, the sweater is back and, this time, it’s for a good cause! On Dec. 20, Ryan shared a clip of how he and the bow-front top got into the giving spirit. The video shows the 43-year-old Free Guy actor — who partnered with the SickKids Foundation — wearing the sweater, as well as photos of young hospital patients rocking identical festive pullovers that were sent from Ryan. “The Sweater Returns!” he wrote on Instagram. “Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays. Thank you, @RoosterTeeth @sickkidsvs @Rowlandbb and @tipsyelves.”
SickKids Foundation is a Toronto-based charity that takes care of children fighting disease and congenital childhood conditions. The organization also funds child health research and learning. Watch Ryan’s collaboration with the SickKids Foundation above, then find out how you can donate here.