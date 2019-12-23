Ryan Reynolds’s Festive Sweater Is Back – This Time For a Very Charitable Cause
Remember when Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal tricked Ryan Reynolds into wearing a gaudy Christmas sweater to a party last year? Well, the sweater is back, and this time, it's for a good cause! On Dec. 20, Ryan — in coordination with SickKids Foundation — shared a video detailing his journey with the bow-front top. It starts with an animated retelling of how the 43-year-old Free Guy actor first came across the sweater, then shows photos of young hospital patients rocking the same festive pullover. "The Sweater Returns!" he wrote on Instagram. "Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays. Thank you, @RoosterTeeth @sickkidsvs @Rowlandbb and @tipsyelves."
SickKids Foundation is a Toronto-based charity that takes care of children fighting diseases and congenital childhood conditions. The organization also funds child health research and learning. Watch Ryan’s collaboration with the SickKids Foundation above, then find out how you can donate here.