“Ryle Santiago and Sammie Rimando, now a couple?”

Hashtags member Ryle Santiago had a collaboration with GirlTrends’ Sammie Rimando in his latest vlog and asked her to be his jowa for a day.

“I know a lot of you have been requesting this, so here it is!! Bagay ba kami? Sino sa inyo ay mga Team #Rylemie,” wrote.

Ryle first fetched Sammie from her condo unit before heading to a mall in Ortigas. The “lovers” did things most couples would do such as eat out, play games at a popular arcade, and go shopping. The two also went to a piercing shop to have new pairs of earrings.

According to Ryle, he and the actress also went to visit his dad, who is currently at the hospital but chose not to include it in his vlog.

The young actor, who seems to be “falling” for Sammie, asked the latter: “For example, okay ba ako’ng jowa?”

To which she replied: “Merong characteristics na okay, merong kailangan pang ayusin.”

The video, which now has over 700,000 views, is currently on the 10th spot of YouTube’s top trending videos.