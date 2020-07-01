Ryza Cenon announces pregnancy 

Dramatic actress Ryza Cenon kicked off the month of July with happy news that she soon-to-be a mother.

Ryza Cenon proudly shows off her baby bump PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM/IAMRYZACENON

On Instagram Wednesday morning, the 32-year-old Kapamilya star proudly showed off her baby bump followed by photos of her dog surrounded by blue blue baby clothes and stuffed toys, indicating she is pregnant with a boy.

“It’s the small moments that make life big. Happiness is on the way. #prayeranswered #Godsgift #newjourney,” Cenon wrote.

The sonogram image of her baby boy with cinematographer Miguel Antonio Cruz/PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM/MIGUELCRUZ

In another post, she shared a two-photo collage in black in white. In both photos, she wore jeans and a white top and captioned it, “Before & After.” Before showed a very sexy Ryza Cenon, while after had her with a growing belly.

In an interview with showbiz site Pep.ph, Cenon disclosed she is five months pregnant and that the father of her baby is cinematographer Miguel Antonio Cruz, whom she tagged in her posts. Among Cruz’s works are “T’yanak” (2014), “The Girl in the Orange Dress” (2018) and “Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity” (2019).

Meanwhile, on his personal Instagram account, Cruz shared the sonogram image of their baby along with a touching letter from his late father to his future grandchild.

“Found this letter a couple of days after my father passed away two years ago. Don’t worry dad, we’ll make sure your grandson gets to see this so that hopefully as he grows up, he’ll be able to find all the hidden messages you’ve left for him. We’ve got you. 20 weeks to go!!,” he wrote.

Congratulatory messages from industry friends quickly poured into their respective comments section, among them, messages from Ria Atayde, Isabel Oli-Prats, LJ Reyes and Dianne Medina who also announced she and husband Rodjun Cruz are expecting back in April.

The actress made rounds on social media last week after she shared her latest makeover rocking a short hairstyle. She said she decided to cut her hair because of severe hair fall, which she later told Pep.ph it was because of her pregnancy.

Cenon rose to fame after she joined GMA Network’s original reality talent search, “StarStruck,” in 2004. She was named Ultimate Female Survivor with Mike Tan as Ultimate Male Survivor.

She then appeared in several Kapuso shows but it was in December 2016 when she hit stardom in the role of Georgia Acuzar-Ferrer in “Ika-6 na Utos.” She was later tagged “Primera Kontrabida of the Philippines” for her memorable portrayal of Georgia.

In 2017, after 13 years with GMA Artist Center under GMA Network, Cenon signed an exclusive contract with Viva Artist Agency. Thereafter, she starred with JC Santos in “Mr. and Mrs. Cruz” for which she received the Yakushi Pearl Award at Osaka Asian Film Festival 2018 for her performance.

On April 12, 2018, Cenon signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN. Her first project was “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” as Aubrey Hidalgo. She also became one of the lead cast members in “The General’s Daughter” alongside its main star Angel Locsin.