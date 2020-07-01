“Ryza Cenon is 5 months pregnant, expecting a baby boy”

Ryza Cenon just announced that she is pregnant.

In an Instagram post, the Kapamilya actress shared photos of her baby bump and revealed that she is expecting her first child.

“It’s the small moments that make life big. Happiness is on the way. 🥰#prayeranswered #Godsgift #newjourney,” Ryza wrote.

In an interview with entertainment website pikapika.ph, the actress shared she is already 5 months pregnant.

“Pregnant po ako, 20 weeks na po. Bale nag-start po siya ng February pero hindi ko pa po alam kasi no’ng Feb po nag-aano pa ako, e, may action [project] pa akong ginagawa no’n, e, Bella Bandida and then ’yong dalawang movies po. Hanggang sa naabutan na kami ng lockdown,’ she stated.

Ryza shared that it was in April when she was able to confirm via pregnancy test that she is becoming a mother.

READ: Ryza Cenon now prefers to date a non-showbiz guy

The Kapamilya star revealed that the father of her baby is Miguel Cruz, who works as a Director of Photography.

Ryza is having a baby boy and is set to give birth in November.