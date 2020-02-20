“Ryza Cenon now prefers to date a non-showbiz guy”

Following her break up with actor Cholo Barretto last year, actress Ryza Cenon said she would rather date someone who is not from the showbiz industry.

Speaking with Inquirer, “ The General’s Daughter ” star said: “My other past relationships were with non-showbiz guys. Cholo was the first one. Now, I would rather date someone who’s not from the industry, because I know that the relationship can be quieter… more private.”

Ryza, 32, however, said that she’s not yet ready to enter into a new relationship, though she admitted to entertaining suitors who are non-showbiz.

“I’m honest with them. I tell them I’m not yet ready. But some say they’re willing to wait,” she said.

Of Cholo, Ryza said that she doesn’t concern herself with his dating life these days, nor does she involve herself in the life of any of her former partners.

“It’s their choice, their lives. If they’re happy, I’m happy for them. I have no right to meddle because we’re not together anymore. It’s done. Hanggang doon na lang ‘yun,” she said.

It was in February last year when Ryza confirmed that she and Cholo have called it quits, following persistent rumors about their separation.