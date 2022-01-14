RZY Express Transport LLP Embarks on a Digital Transformation Journey by partnering with HokuApps to Fully Automate their Logistics Operations and minimize the impact of COVID-19

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HokuApps , a global player in next-generation digital transformation solutions is excited to announce that they are selected as the preferred technology partner by RZY Express Transport LLP , a renowned and reputable third-party logistics operator, specializing in fulfillment services to utilize low-code enterprise solutions to power every aspect of its day-to-day logistics operations. The pandemic has dramatically accelerated digital transformation over the past few years, causing organizations to pivot, adapt, and scale their operations. For boosting their operational efficiency, RZY Express will leverage HokuApps’ mobile application development platform to build a fully integrated operations management system. This centralized solution will enable them to scale and adapt as per the ever-changing needs of the COVID-affected market.

RZY Express is a Singapore-based fulfillment service company that offers domestic and international express services at very reasonable prices. The company has successfully expanded its business by providing express shipping services to several sellers and retailers over the years. RZY Express handles every aspect of the order fulfillment, starting from ensuring that their clients’ items are timely picked, secured, and shipped accurately to managing the entire return process itself. With over 7 years of experience in the fulfillment service industry, RZY Express continues to work on improving its order accuracy, implementing vigilant security and safety measures that eliminate losses and ensure that the deliveries are faster than expected, to provide a satisfactory customer experience that will aid with increasing their customer lifetime value and brand loyalty.

HokuApps will be working closely with RZY Express to deliver a fully integrated and centralized operations management system that will automate all the manual workflows in their day-to-day operations. The objective is to eliminate the high dependency on aging legacy systems and manual intensive operational processes, delays in communication, and lack of security in maintaining confidential information. HokuApps will create an enterprise mobility solution for drivers and a backend administrative console for the admin team, which will enable RZY Express to easily scale its operations across Asia-Pacific regions and serve its rapidly increasing customer more efficiently. The digitized solution will include custom-built features like viewing all the pick-up job information from sellers and viewing the reconciliation and tally of the scanned parcels on a centralized location without any hassle. It will also provide a smart and automated solution to set up the driver’s schedule, facilitate a 2-way communication feature that offers real-time notifications to eliminate delays, provide insights into the scheduled pick up and delivery jobs and generate auto-generated reports from the system for ease of access and end-to-end visibility.

“Till today, our organization heavily relies on paper-based activities and manual tasks for critical business processes. When deciding for digitizing and automating our entire business workflows, our priority was to build the solution at a relatively fast rate,” said Eunice Tan, Owner at RZY Express. “It made complete sense for us to leverage HokuApps’ low-code platform for such tasks, given the fact that their platform already has embedded process automation tooling that would enable us to be adaptable, flexible, and future-proof.”

“HokuApps is known for its ability to speed up development, improve agility, modernize legacy systems and digitalize core operational systems in a radically short time frame and at a low cost,” said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. “With the help of our low-code mobile applications development platform, we are confident that we will be able to access the data that is in RZY Express’s legacy systems and shift it to a cloud-based ecosystem.”

About HokuApps: