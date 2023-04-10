S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole Has Died, Aged 46

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at age 46. He was found in his Dorset home by his family last Thursday, 6th April, and was pronounced dead later that day. No cause of death has been revealed, but in a statement (as per ABC) the family confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” the family said in a statement on Friday.

S Club 7: ‘Bring It All Back’

The band also paid tribute to Cattermole in a statement on social media, writing that they were “devastated” by his passing.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the band wrote. “We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Cattermole was set to join S Club 7 on their upcoming 25th-anniversary tour, which was due to begin in October.

S Club 7 was formed in 1998 as the brainchild of industry exec Simon Fuller (who created the Idol franchise). The band’s debut single was the wildly successful ‘Bring It All Back’, which landed at #1 on the UK charts. The group had an incredibly successful run: 11 of their singles reached the top five on the UK charts, and they enjoyed success far beyond their homeland as well.

Cattermole left the band in 2002 to focus on his metal band Skau. S Club 7 split up in 2003, but reunited as S Club 3 in 2008 with Cattermole, Jo O’Meara, and Bradley McIntosh. The full outfit would officially reunite in 2015 for an arena tour.

