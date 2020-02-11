S. Korea advises citizens not to travel to these Asian countries

PETALING JAYA — The South Korea government has advised its nationals to refrain from travelling to Malaysia, Singapore and four other Asian countries in addition to China, in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The other countries are Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, the Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday (Feb 11).

“The measure is part of efforts to prevent the inflow of the novel coronavirus into the country through a third nation, ” Kim Gang-lip, deputy head of the central disaster headquarters, was quoted as saying during a regular press briefing.

It is not known if the country will also ban travellers arriving from these countries.

