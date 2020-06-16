Trending Now

S. Korea president convenes top security meeting to discuss N. Korea’s demolition of liaison office

S. Korea president convenes top security meeting to discuss N. Korea’s demolition of liaison office

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

SEOUL — South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of top security officials Tuesday, hours after North Korea demolished the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong.

The National Security Council meeting was set to open at 5 p.m.

According to the defense and unification ministries, North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong at 2:49 p.m.

The explosion took place three days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned that the North will demolish the “useless” communication office in protest of Seoul’s “failure” to stop activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets to the country. (Yonhap)

