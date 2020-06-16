S. Korea president convenes top security meeting to discuss N. Korea’s demolition of liaison office

SEOUL — South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of top security officials Tuesday, hours after North Korea demolished the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong.
The National Security Council meeting was set to open at 5 p.m.
According to the defense and unification ministries, North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong at 2:49 p.m.
The explosion took place three days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned that the North will demolish the “useless” communication office in protest of Seoul’s “failure” to stop activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets to the country. (Yonhap)
